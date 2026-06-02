Week 13 Save of the Week Nominees: USL Championship
Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
There were some outstanding stops throughout the past week of action in the USL Championship, including some remarkable reflex stops and two of the league's all-time greats getting a chance to shine. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, June 4 at midnight ET.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 2, 2026
- Danny Vitiello Nominated for Save of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Three Phoenix Rising Representatives Named to USL TOTW 13 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Eric Dick Named to USL-C "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Schneider Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honors for Week 13 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Aaron Molloy, Nick Firmino Named to Week 13 Team of the Week - Lexington SC
- Ordóñez Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 13 - Loudoun United FC
- San Antonio FC Forward Christian Sorto Named USL Championship Player of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Sensational Performance Earns Danny Vitiello Team of the Week Honors - Sacramento Republic FC
- Oklahoma City Leaders Break Ground on $121-Million MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium - OKC Energy FC
- Brooklyn FC Adds Danny Cameron to Men's Technical Staff as Assistant Analyst - Brooklyn FC
- Brown University Football to Host 2026 Home Opener vs. Harvard at Centreville Bank Stadium - Rhode Island FC
- Braudílio Rodrigues Re-Joins Lexington SC from Loan Spell - Lexington SC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Takes on Birmingham in New-Look Matchup - Louisville City FC
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