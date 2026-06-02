Week 13 Save of the Week Nominees: USL Championship

Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







There were some outstanding stops throughout the past week of action in the USL Championship, including some remarkable reflex stops and two of the league's all-time greats getting a chance to shine. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, June 4 at midnight ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 2, 2026

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