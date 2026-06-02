Week 13 Player of the Week: Claudel N'Goubou: USL League One
Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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USL League One today announced the Team of the Week presented by SiteOne for Week 13 of the 2026 regular season, with Forward Madison FC midfielder Claudel N'goubou voted Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after scoring once in a strong two-way performance as the Flamingos took a 3-0 win against Corpus Christi FC on Friday night.
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