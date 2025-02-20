Week 13: NLL Top Things to Know

February 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







NLL Friday Night on TSN: The Thunderbirds vs. Black Bears game will debut live drone footage, providing a new vantage point on the action and halftime coverage.

NLL Friday Night on TSN Doubleheader: Thunderbirds at Black Bears - Last week against the FireWolves, the Black Bears snapped a two-game skid behind an offensive explosion from Jeff Teat and company. Teat, who had six goals in his previous five games combined, produced a sock trick and added three assists. The Black Bears, who host the Thunderbirds on Friday at 7:30 pm ET, are 4-1 when Teat scores multiple goals this season, compared to 1-3 when he doesn't.

NLL Friday Night on TSN Doubleheader: Rush at Warriors - After going 2-0 in Week 12, the Rush became the first team to eight wins on the year and sit second in the table. With seven goals over the weekend, Robert Church now has three hat tricks in his last four games.

Wings Clipped - After jumping out to a 4-1 start, Philadelphia has since lost four of five, including three straight. Mitch Jones and Joe Resetarits remain the league leaders in points this season and the duo has accounted for nearly 40% of Philadelphia's scoring this season. However, the Wings will need more from their supporting cast if they want to get back on track against the 2-8 FireWolves.

Bandits Unbeaten No More - After pulling off a major comeback against the Rock on Friday night, the Bandits suffered a 14-13 overtime loss at home against the Seals the next day. On Saturday, they'll travel to San Diego to take on that same Seals team at 10 pm ET on ESPNU. Buffalo hasn't dropped consecutive games since a three-game losing streak from February 16-March 1, 2024.

Seals Look to Make the Most of Homestand: San Diego knocked off the Bandits on the road last week, earning the team's first back-to-back victories of the season thanks in large part to Wesley Berg, who boasts nine goals in the last two games. This week, the Seals kick off a three-game homestand, starting with another matchup with Buffalo. Catch the Bandits vs. Seals rematch on ESPNU, along with ESPN+, TSN+, and NLL+ (territory restrictions apply).

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.