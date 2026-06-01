Week 13 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL League One

Published on June 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







A busy seven days in USL League One produced some brilliant comebacks and late drama and spectacular game-changing goals as part of the action. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, June 3, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 1, 2026

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