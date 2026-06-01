Week 13 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL Championship

Published on June 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







There was no shortage of goals in Week 13 in the USL Championship including an array of spectacular strikes that lit up both the midweek and weekend action. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, June 3, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2026

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