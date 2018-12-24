Week 12 Report: Hogs Sweep into Holidays with 5-Game Streak

December 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





BACON BITS

The Rockford IceHogs swept their two games during last week's schedule with overtime wins against both Milwaukee and Chicago. The Hogs have now won three straight games for the first time this season and boast a 6-2-1-0 record in nine contests since the beginning of December. Rockford's six wins this month are just one shy of the AHL's top win total in December (behind Charlotte, Chicago and Utica's seven wins).

With a pair of overtime games last week, the IceHogs have now played into OT in six of their last eight contests since Dec. 2. Rockford enters the week having played beyond regulation in more than a third of its total games this season, with 12 of 31 contests (38.7%) settled in either OT or a shootout. Only Iowa and Milwaukee (14) have more OT games than Rockford in 2018-19.

The IceHogs defeated Milwaukee and Chicago last week despite being outshot in each of those two games (30-29 vs. Milwaukee, 36-25 at Chicago). Rockford now boasts a record of 13-6-1-3 (.652) when being outhot by opponents this year (2-4-1-1 when outshooting/tie opponent). The 13 wins when being outshot are first among all AHL teams.

Anthony Louis extended his point streak to a team season-high six straight games with his assist against the Wolves on Friday. Louis surpassed Tyler Sikura's five-game point streak from October, and he enters Monday with six points (all assists) over his current streak.

Darren Raddysh has scored goals in back-to-back games, including netting the game-winner at Chicago on Friday. The defenseman has now scored seven goals and totaled 19 points through 31 games this season. His seven goals are tied for fifth among AHL defenseman, and his 19 points are just three shy of his point total in 66 games last season.

Alexandre Fortin (Dec. 14), William Pelletier (Dec. 19) and Jan Rutta (Dec.19) have each joined the IceHogs active lineup within the last 10 days, and each has found the scoresheet in multiple games during that short span. The trio has combined for three goals, seven assists and 10 points over a combined total of 11 man games.

UPCOMING GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 26 | Rockford at Iowa (6 p.m.) The Rockford IceHogs return from Christmas break to take on the Iowa Wild at the Wells Fargo Arena. Rockford has points in two of the first three meetings with a 1-1-0-1 record.

Friday, Dec. 28 | Rockford vs Chicago (7 p.m.) Rockford hosts the Wolved for an Illinois Lottery Cup Series matchup at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first, 1,000 kids ages 14 and under in attendance will receive a free IceHogs youth jersey, courtesy of Ortho Illinois. Friday is also a Two-Buck Buds game with $2 Bud Light beer available on the concourse.

