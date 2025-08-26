Week 12: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Tina Charles
Published on August 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Tina Charles was cookin' during Week 12
Charles powered the Connecticut Sun to their first 3-0 win streak of the szn by averaging 19.0 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG
This accolade marks the first Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor for a Sun player in 2025
