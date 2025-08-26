Week 12: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Tina Charles

Published on August 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Tina Charles was cookin' during Week 12

Charles powered the Connecticut Sun to their first 3-0 win streak of the szn by averaging 19.0 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG

This accolade marks the first Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor for a Sun player in 2025

