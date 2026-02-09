Week 11: Desert Dogs vs Swarm
Published on February 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video
Georgia continues a red hot streak, defeating Las Vegas 12-9.
For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com
Check out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Statistics
