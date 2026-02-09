Week 11: Desert Dogs vs Swarm

Published on February 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video







Georgia continues a red hot streak, defeating Las Vegas 12-9.

For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.