Week 11/12 Save of the Week Nominees: USL Championship

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The past week of action in the USL Championship produced some standout performances from the league's goalkeepers, including some superb stops and reflex denials. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, May 14, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.