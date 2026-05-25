Week 11/12 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL Championship
Published on May 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
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Vote for your Goal of the Week here! https://www.uslchampionship.com/news_article/show/1361683
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