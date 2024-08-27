Week 10 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Caitlin Clark
August 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark is lightin' up the scoreboard and dishing dimes like a VET
The Indiana Fever guard is a triple-double threat averaging 25.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 9.0 APG in Week 10 play, earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
