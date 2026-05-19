Week 1: Western Conference Player of the Week A'ja Wilson
Published on May 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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A dominant start from A'ja Wilson in Week 1
Western Conference Player of the Week after leading the Aces to a 4-1 record:
25.0 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.0 BPG
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 19, 2026
- Golden State Valkyries Waive Ashten Prechtel - Golden State Valkyries
- A'ja Wilson Earns 29th Western Conference Player of the Week Honor - Las Vegas Aces
- Breanna Stewart Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - New York Liberty
- Dallas Wings Partner with Belk - Dallas Wings
- Sky Display Never-Quit Attitude in Opening Road Trip - Chicago Sky
- Fever to Play First-Ever Game vs Expansion Fire - Indiana Fever
- Sun Drops 83-82 Thriller to Portland - Connecticut Sun
- Wings Even Record after Pulling away from Washington - Dallas Wings
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