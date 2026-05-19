Week 1: Western Conference Player of the Week A'ja Wilson

Published on May 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







A dominant start from A'ja Wilson in Week 1

Western Conference Player of the Week after leading the Aces to a 4-1 record:

25.0 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.0 BPG

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.