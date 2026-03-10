Week 1 Save of the Week Nominees: USL Championship

Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The opening week of the USL Championship's 2026 campaign saw the league's goalkeepers deliver some brilliant denials! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, March 12, at midnight ET.







