Week 1 Report: Hogs Seeking First Win in Home Opener

October 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





BACON BITS:

The Rockford IceHogs dropped each of their two games on the team's first road trip to begin the 2018-19 campaign at 0-2-0-0...Rockford went 11 games last season before suffering its first set of back-to-back losses, beginning the 2017-18 season at 7-2 before dropping its 10th and 11th contest on the year...The IceHogs are now one of just six AHL teams to enter the week winless through the first two games of the 2018-19 season.

Rockford scored the first goal in each of its first two games, finding twine in the first period of both Friday and Saturday's contests...The Hogs now join Charlotte, Chicago, Iowa, San Jose and Texas as the league's only six teams to have scored the first goal in each of their first two games of the season...Rockford scored the first goal in 31 of 76 games last year (23-6-0-2 when scoring first in 2017-18).

The IceHogs outshot Cleveland 25-22 in Friday's game and matched the Monsters with 31 shots on goal during Saturday's contest...Opponents have now managed to outshoot Rockford in just 18 of 78 games under second-year IceHogs head coach Jeremy Colliton...The Hogs, in turn, have outshot opponents in 52 of 78 games, and matched opponents in shots on goal in eight games under Colliton.

The Sikura brothers, Tyler and Dylan, skated together for the first time in their professional careers during Friday's season-opening contest in Cleveland...The duo then hooked up on the power play during Saturday's game, with Dylan setting up Tyler for the IceHogs' first PPG of the 2018-19 season.

Matthew Highmore led the IceHogs in goals last season, setting the team's rookie-goal record with 24 tallies during his first pro season...The 22-year-old forward continued the trend by potting Rockford's first goal of the 2018-19 campaign with a marker 17:11 into the first period Friday...Highmore has now combined for 25 goals in 66 AHL games.

Defenseman Lucas Carlsson notched his first North American goal during Rockford's game on Saturday, scoring 7:50 into the third period against the Monsters...Carlsson led Brynäs IF defensemen in scoring last year with seven goals in the Swedish Hockey League.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday, Oct. 13 | Rockford vs. Texas (6 p.m.) The Rockford IceHogs host their 2018-19 home opener with a rematch against playoff rival, the Texas Stars. The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking.

Sunday, Oct. 14 | Rockford vs. Hershey (4 p.m.) The IceHogs cap a two-game homestand with a 4 p.m. matinee matchup against the Hershey Bears. Sunday is Princess and Pirates Night, and fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite princess or pirate for Sunday's festivities. Following the IceHogs game, fans are invited onto the BMO Harris Bank Center ice for the first postgame Skate with the Hogs of the 2018-19 season.

BUD LIGHT MONTHLY MONDAY HOG TALK AT VINTAGE 501

Bud Light Hog Talk returns to Vintage 501 on Monday, Nov. 5. Vintage 501 is located in downtown Rockford at 501 E. State St. Fans can join broadcaster Joseph Zakrzewski from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month throughout the season as the duo chats with IceHogs players, coaches and front office members. For those unable to attend the show in-person, Monday's show will be streaming live on IceHogs.com. "Bud Light Hog Talk" will also be available on www.icehogs.com following the live show. Fans can access the podcast through the "Audio Highlights" link in the "Multimedia" menu. The expected guests for Nov. 5 are forwards Matthew Highmore and William Pelletier.

ICEHOGS BROADCASTING NETWORK

Catch every IceHogs game, home and road, in 2018-19 on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV. The games can also be viewed on Comcast Cable channel 434, Charter Cable channel 194, Dish Network channel 252 or Mediacom 102 in the Rockford market and online through AHLLive.com. Every TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at sportsfanradio1330.com and IceHogs.com. For a complete listing of TV stations carrying IceHogs games, visit IceHogs.com, and for the complete schedule of radio broadcasts, visit sportsfanradio1330.com.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR 2018-19!

IceHogs individual game tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222 to reserve your seats for any regular season home game during the 2018-19 season. Tickets can also be purchased online at IceHogs.com, in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office in downtown Rockford or at any Ticketmaster outlet, including Walmart.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.