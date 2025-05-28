Week 1 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Natasha Cloud
May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Since joining the New York Liberty, Natasha Cloud has hit the ground running!
Through Week 1, she's shown off her all-around game, keeping the reigning champs undefeated at 4-0 and averaging 18.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 7.7 APG
