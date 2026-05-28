Week 1: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Breanna Stewart

Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







The East belonged to Stewie in Week 1

Breanna Stewart takes home Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after a dominant 3-1 stretch for New York, averaging 25.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.0 BPG.

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.