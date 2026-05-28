WNBA New York Liberty

Week 1: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Breanna Stewart

Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The East belonged to Stewie in Week 1

Breanna Stewart takes home Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after a dominant 3-1 stretch for New York, averaging 25.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.0 BPG.

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2026


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