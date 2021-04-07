Wednesday's Scrimmage Rained Out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wednesday's Alternate Training Site scrimmage between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Louisville Slugger Field has been cancelled due to rain.

Fans who purchased tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange their tickets for any future Reds scrimmage at Louisville Slugger Field. Additional information regarding ticket exchange procedures will be emailed to the person who originally purchased the tickets.

Please call the Louisville Bats front office at (502) 212-2287 with any questions.

The Reds Alternate Site team will continue its homestand against the Royals Thursday (April 8) at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch it scheduled for 7 p.m. Click HERE to buy tickets.

