Wednesday's Mighty Mussels Game Postponed

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the Jupiter Hammerheads and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions at Hammond Stadium.

The game will be made up on Thursday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. Game 2 will start no earlier than 7 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

All tickets to Wednesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket to any future Mighty Mussels game during the 2021 season.

Islands Night has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 15. All Islands Night tickets can be used then.

