Wednesday, May 26 vs. Montgomery Biscuits: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

May 26, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (8-11, T-2nd, AA-S South, -4.0) vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (7-11, 4th AA-S South, -4.5)

Starting Pitchers: LHP Hayden Deal (0-2, 5.54) vs. RHP Tommy Romero (0-0, 1.13)

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

First Responders Day - All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. AMR presents first Responders Day

Join Us 4 a Jackson - Every Wednesday, "Join Us 4 A Jackson" and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Today's Roster Moves:

N/A

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) continue a 12-game homestand at Trustmark Park on Wednesday night with game two of a six-game series with the Montgomery Biscuits (TB). The M-Braves are 4-3 on the current homestand after splitting the first series, 3-3, with Chattanooga.

- The M-Braves and Biscuits, now South Division foes again, for the first time since 2011 (Carolina moved to Pensacola), an all-time high, 24 times this season, 12 in each venue. The M-Braves will visit Riverwalk Stadium for the first time, June 29-July 4. The Biscuits make a return trip to Trustmark Park, September 7-12, the final homestand of the season.

M-BRAVES OPEN SERIES WITH A 4-3 WIN ON TUESDAY: The M-Braves opened the second-leg of the homestand on Tuesday night with a 4-3 win over the Biscuits at Trustmark Park. Nolan Kingham (W, 2-1) picked up his second win and second quality start with 6.1 innings pitched, allowing two runs on seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Justin Dean paced the offense with two doubles and two stolen bases. CJ Alexander was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Drew Lugbauer was 2-for-3 with a run and RBI. Daysbel Hernandez made his M-Braves debut striking out three Biscuits over 1.2 scoreless innings and Brandon White logged his fourth save, but did give up a run in the ninth.

DEAN OF THE CLUB: After a pair of doubles and stolen bases last night, Justin Dean is hitting .255/.423/.436 with 2 homers, 5 RBI, 10 runs scored, and a league-leading 7 stolen bases in 18 games so far this season. Dean's .423 OBP and 11 walks are tied for 5th in the league. He's also reached base safely in 17 of 18 games played.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: INF CJ Alexander is T-6th with 4 home runs...Justin Dean is T-5th with 11 walks, T-6th with a .423 OBP and 1st with 7 stolen bases...Trey Harris is T-9th with 3 stolen bases...Shea Langeliers is T-5th with 11 walks...Langeliers and Greyson Jenista are T-10th with 3 home runs...Brandon White is T-2nd in saves with 3...Nolan Kingham is 2nd with 22.1 innings pitched...Brandon White is T-1st with 4 saves and T-9th with 6 games.

TUESDAYS ROSTER MOVIES: The M-Braves added RHP Daysbel Hernandez from Triple-A Gwinnett and OF Jefrey Ramos from the Development List...RHP Matt Hartman was reinstated from the Development List and transferred to High-A Rome...RHP Luis Mora and OF Tyler Neslony were placed on the Development List.

BULLPEN REMAINS STRONG: After giving up seven earned runs on Sunday, the M-Braves bullpen still remains solid through 19 games. The bullpen is 6-4 with a 3.14 ERA (27 ER/77.1 IP), 54 walks, 91 strikeouts and has a .188 opponents' batting average. M-Braves starters are 2-7 with a 4.76 ERA so far this season and .260 opponents' batting average.

- Relievers Brooks Wilson and Troy Bacon have yet to allow a run in relief so far this season. Bacon is 2-0 with eight strikeouts and walked none over his first 9.1 IP. Wilson has 14 strikeouts and four walks over 8.2 scoreless innings. Brandon White is 4-for-4 in save opportunities and has allowed just one run in his first 8.0 innings this season, walking five and striking out 10, holding the opposition to a .138 batting average.

USING THE LONG BALL: The M-Braves have 20 home runs so far this season, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South (BIR, 33/RCT, 23). Of the 61 runs scored this season, 36 have come via the home run ball (59%). Braves batters rank last in the league with a .189 batting average.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature eight of the Braves' Top 30 prospects. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (17), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

BRAND NEW COACHING STAFF: The 17 newcomers on the Opening Day 28-man roster joined an entirely new coaching staff, all having major league experience. The M-Braves are led by manager Wyatt Toregas and is joined by hitting coach Einar Diaz, pitching coach, former Braves first-round pick Dan Meyer and coach Devon Travis.

- Toregas, 38, is a former catcher who played in 22 major-league games across two seasons with Cleveland (2009) and Pittsburgh (2011). After spending the previous five minor-league seasons managing in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, the upcoming campaign will be his first with the Braves, including most recently with High-A Bradenton in 2019. in fives seasons, Toregas holds a 293-263 (.527) record as a skipper entering the 2021 season.

150 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: Despite no season in 2020, the M-Braves saw their 150th player make their major league debut. Starting in 2005, the 150 include 32 All-Star Game appearances, 11 Silver Sluggers, 12 Gold Gloves, 11 World Series champs, two Rookies of the Year, and one MVP.

- In 2020, William Contreras, Joe Odom (SEA), Ricardo Sanchez (STL), Cristian Pache, Ian Anderson, Patrick Weigel, Bruce Zimmermann and Tucker Davidson. The first was Brian McCann back in June, 2005.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

- The M-Braves will play the South Division in 80 of the 120 games this season. In a shedule quirk, the M-Braves will not play the new Rocket City Trash Pandas this season. The clubs were scheduled to meet during the first series of the 2020 season.

2019 SEASON IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from May 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.