Wednesday Game Postponed Due to Weather

April 12, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







The game between the Jupiter Hammerheads and St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday, April 12th has been postponed due to inclement weather in and around the area. Unfortunately, the first Silver Sluggers and Baseball Bingo of 2023 will also have to wait.

The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Friday, April 14th. The first game will start at 4:00 PM with Game Two to follow. Both of the games on Friday will be 7-inning contests. Gates will open at 3:30 PM on Friday.

Thursday's game will be played as scheduled at 6:30 PM. Join us for Thirsty Thursday with $1, $2, and $3 beer specials. Tickets available here

Our first Silver Sluggers of 2023 will have to wait as today's game against the @stluciemets has been postponed due to inclement weather.

