Wednesday: All 2022 Games on Sale with No Service Fees Through March 11

March 8, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







With Opening Day at Sahlen Field only four weeks away, the Bisons announced that all 2022 Single-Game Tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 12 during the team's annual free Family Day Open House (starting at 10 a.m.).

The Bisons will also hold a special Online Pre-Sale of all single-game tickets with no service fees on Bisons.com from Wednesday, March 9 (10 a.m.) through Friday, March 11. This will be the first chance that Bisons fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets for all 75 home games schedule for Sahlen Field, including Star Wars Night (June 8), KeyBank Independence Night with the BPO (July 4), and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (August 27).

The Bisons also want to remind fans that they can also save $3.00 on every ticket they buy in advance of game days in 2022.

A full line of ticket packages are available, including the 12-game flex pack of undated tickets and the single-game Family Pack that includes tickets and food for the whole family plus a great merchandise discount. Season Tickets, 'The Herd' Game-of-the-Month Membership Club and Buster's Kids Club memberships are also available.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from March 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.