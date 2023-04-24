Webb's Fantastic Start Guides Captains to 3-0 Game 2 Win Over Lansing

EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains (9-5) won their fourth of a five-game series, the second of today's doubleheader, against the Lansing Lugnuts (7-7) by a score of 3-0 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

In just his third start with Lake County, pitcher Ryan Webb (1-0) had one of the best outings of his young Minor League career. The left-hander retired 17 of the first 18 Lansing hitters he faced, including the first 10 in a row, and tied a career-high with 5.2 innings pitched, while striking out a season-high eight.

For the ninth time in 14 games so far this season, the Captains scored first, as an RBI double from catcher Joe Donovan in the first inning gave Lake County an early 1-0 lead. This was Donovan's first of two doubles on the day.

Webb did not allow a base runner until the fourth inning, when Lugnuts first baseman Jack Winkler hit a double to deep left field. The Captains starter quickly responded by throwing his sixth strikeout and forcing a flyout, which began a streak of seven straight Lansing hitters retired.

In the bottom of the inning, Lake County had each of its first four hitters reach base. Joe Donovan's second double of the game was followed by an Isaiah Greene walk, Junior Sanquintin grounding into a force out, and a single from Dayan Frias.

Frias's single not only extended his hitting streak to five straight games, but also loaded the bases for the Captains.

However, a Christian Cairo strikeout and Cesar Idrogo groundout left the bases loaded for Lake County.

A scoreless fifth inning from both sides eventually led to the Lugnuts putting their final runner on base in the following inning. After Ryan Webb retired the first two hitters of the frame, Lansing left fielder Caeden Trenkle hit a triple to deep right center, putting the tying run on third base.

Lake County reliever Elvis Jerez would then enter the game and force a groundout in the ensuing at-bat, keeping the Lugnuts scoreless.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Captains would tally two more runs with an RBI double from Dayan Frias, the 20-year-old's first career High-A double and RBI, and an RBI single from Cesar Idrogo, his first RBI of the season. Idrogo's single extended his hitting streak to six games.

Finally, Lake County reliever Alaska Abney would enter the game and record not just a 1-2-3 seventh inning, ending the game with back-to-back strikeouts, but also his first save of the season.

Following a travel day on Monday, the Captains will open a six-game road series against the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday, April 25th, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. Coverage of the game can be found on both Bally Live and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on Twitter and Instagram.

