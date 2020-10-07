Weathers 1 of 23 Fort Wayne Alums in MLB Postseason

October 7, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - After 46 former Fort Wayne players appeared in the big leagues during the 2020 regular season, 23 have made Major League Baseball postseason rosters. The list includes 10 competing in the Divisional Series round. Among them is 20-year-old pitcher Ryan Weathers, who was a Midwest League All-Star for the TinCaps just last year. On Tuesday night he became the 192nd former Fort Wayne player all-time in The Show.

Weathers is one of six former 'Caps on the National League Division Series roster for the San Diego Padres, Fort Wayne's parent club. Following a Wild Card Series win over the St. Louis Cardinals, the

Padres are playing the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five series.

Weathers' dad, David, pitched in the majors for 19 seasons. Along the way, he was part of a World Series winner in 1996 with the New York Yankees.

Ryan, who was drafted seventh overall by the Padres in 2018, made three starts for the TinCaps late that season. He spent the entirety of the 2019 campaign with Fort Wayne, starting 22 games. Last night the left-hander became the youngest Padre to ever debut, in addition to being the first Pad to ever debut in the playoffs. Furthermore, he's only the fifth player in MLB history to make his debut in the playoffs, and the second youngest to debut in a postseason game. With the 2020 Minor League Baseball season lost, Weathers had never pitched in a professional game above Class A, although he had been training at San Diego's "alternate site" this summer and fall.

San Diego was led in last week's series victory by star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who in 2017, set Fort Wayne's single-season franchise home run record. Tatis powered the Padres' offense with two home runs in Game 2. He doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the decisive Game 3 as well.

The Friars also received contributions from pitchers Adrian Morejon (three scoreless innings) and Luis Patiño (one scoreless inning), who called Parkview Field home in 2017 and '18, respectively. Chris Paddack, a 2016 'Cap, started Game 1 on the mound. Rookie catcher Luis Campusano, a 2018 MWL All-Star, was on the roster but didn't appear in action. (2015 TinCaps pitcher Dinelson Lamet, who was the Padres' ace in the regular season, is currently sidelined by an arm injury.)

Meanwhile, in the other NLDS, 2013-14 TinCaps pitcher Max Fried started Game 1 for the Atlanta Braves. In the opening round, Fried continued his regular season brilliance with seven scoreless frames against the Cincinnati Reds. On the other side, Brandon Kintzler, who pitched in relief for the Fort Wayne Wizards in 2005, is the Miami Marlins' closer.

In the American League, Hunter Renfroe, a 2013 TinCaps outfielder, sparked the Tampa Bay Rays to a first round sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with a Game 2 grand slam. As Tampa Bay now takes on the Yankees, Joakim Soria, a 2006 Wizards reliever, is in the bullpen for the Oakland A's, who battle the Houston Astros.

Former Fort Wayne Players in 2020 Major League Baseball Postseason

San Diego Padres (6)

- C Luis Campusano (2018)

- LHP Adrian Morejon (2017)

- RHP Chris Paddack (2016)

- RHP Luis Patiño (2018)

- INF Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017)

- LHP Ryan Weathers (2019)

Cleveland Indians (5)

- C Austin Hedges (2012)

- RHP Phil Maton (2016)

- LHP Oliver Pérez (2001)

- RHP Cal Quantrill (2016)

- OF Franmil Reyes (2014-15)

Milwaukee Brewers (5)

- INF Jedd Gyorko (2010)

- INF Jace Peterson (2012)

- INF Eric Sogard (2007)

- INF Luis UrÃ­as (2015)

- RHP Eric Yardley (2014)

Atlanta Braves (1)

- LHP Max Fried (2013-14)

Cincinnati Reds (1)

- OF Travis Jankowski (2012)

Miami Marlins (1)

- RHP Brandon Kintzler (2005)

Minnesota Twins (1)

- RHP Matt Wisler (2012)

Oakland A's (1)

- RHP Joakim Soria (2006)

Tampa Bay Rays (1)

- OF Hunter Renfroe (2013)

Toronto Blue Jays (1)

- RHP Anthony Bass (2009)

Note: The Fort Wayne franchise was established in 1993. The team was nicknamed the Wizards through 2008 before rebranding as the TinCaps in 2009.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.