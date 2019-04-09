Weather Delay: Milwaukee Milkmen Home Opener Rescheduled

Franklin, Wisconsin - Due to weather-related construction delays at Routine Field in Franklin, Wisc., the American Association has moved the first five home series for the expansion Milwaukee Milkmen's 2019 schedule to Kokomo Municipal Stadium in Kokomo, Ind.

The Milkmen's Routine Field opener is now scheduled for Monday, June 24 against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

The series affected by this location change are: May 24-26 vs. Chicago Dogs; May 31-June 2 vs. Lincoln Saltdogs; June 3-6 vs. Kansas City T-Bones; June 11-13 vs. Sioux Falls Canaries; June 14-16 vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes. Final dates and game times in Kokomo will be announced in coming days.

"In our discussions with the Milwaukee ownership group, it was determined that it was in the best interest of fan experience and player safety to move these games to Kokomo and allow stadium construction to progress in Franklin," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "Routine Field is going to be a gem, but construction in the winter in the north sometimes comes with delays. We are thankful to have a facility like Kokomo Municipal Stadium available to the league to host our games."

"While we're disappointed in the delays caused by some pretty extraordinary winter conditions, we appreciate the American Association's solution," said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of Routine Field. "The Milwaukee Milkmen's goal is to deliver a great all-around entertainment experience at Routine Field, and rescheduling the inaugural home game is a small price to pay to stay on track."

A flexible exchange policy will allow fans who have purchased ticket packages to make adjustments as needed.

Season ticket holders will receive a pro-rated refund based on 16 fewer games scheduled for Routine Field, a 4,000- seat stadium.

Kokomo Municipal Stadium is currently the home to the Kokomo Jackrabbits of the Northwoods League. The stadium, which opened in 2015, has seating for 4,000 and has twice (2015 & 2016) been named Best Summer Collegiate Facility by Ballpark Digest.

