We Love All the Sports #nba #knicks #spurs #msg #newyork

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Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
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Major League Soccer Stories from June 10, 2026
- Soccer Celebration Announces 20,000 RSVPs for Tomorrow's FIFA World Cup™ Opening Watch Party at San Jose's San Pedro Square Market - San Jose Earthquakes
- Timbers Kick-Off Soccer Celebration on Friday, June 12 at Pioneer Courthouse Square - Portland Timbers
- International Duty Roundup: Recapping the June International Window - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Waives Defender Aaron Herrera - D.C. United
- Chicago Fire FC Extends Partnership with Wintrust as Cornerstone and Banking Partner - Chicago Fire FC
- New York City FC Defender Strahinja Tanasijević Departs the Club - New York City FC
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