WDNS/WKCT to Serve as New Hot Rods Flagship Station

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The High-A East Champion Bowling Green Hot Rods, High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, are excited to announce a new partnership with WDNS and WKCT to become the Official Flagship Station of the Bowling Green Hot Rods in 2022. Shawn Murnin, the voice of the Hot Rods since 2019, returns for his third season behind the microphone.

"We're so excited to be partnering with Talk 104.1 and 930," said Eric C. Leach, Hot Rods General Manager/COO. "The Hot Rods have a history of providing fans with one of the best broadcasts in all Minor League Baseball. To be able to partner with our neighbors up the street and bring our product to even more fans in a larger area makes this the perfect partnership."

In addition to WDNS and WKCT being the Hot Rods Flagship, WKCT will also be home to a weekly radio show set up to get fans even closer to the team. Fans will still be able to stream Hot Rods games online and watch on MiLB.TV.

Murnin, meanwhile, is ready to start his third season in the Hot Rods radio booth.

"When I got here in 2019, the team was celebrating their first championship from that monster of a team they had in 2018," he said. "I remember seeing those big rings and being jealous! To get my own this year would have been enough. When you add in being able to partner with WDNS/WKCT and have their resources, reputation, and knowledge. That's really going to up the quality of our broadcasts. We're extremely excited to partner with them."

Bowling Green will begin their High-A East championship defense on April 8 with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch between the Hot Rods and the Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros) to start a three-game series at Bowling Green Ballpark. Fans can tune in at 104.1 FM, 930 AM, through the MiLB First Pitch App on their smartphones, or on MiLB.tv. They can also get their tickets by visiting www.bghotrods.com.

