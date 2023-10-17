WCSX and WJR Radio join forces with the Motor City Rockers

Fraser- WCSX and WJR Radio, a trusted and iconic voice in the world of broadcasting, is delighted to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with the Motor City Rockers. This partnership is set to create an unprecedented radio experience, bringing together the power of hockey to a broader audience.

The collaboration between WCSX, WJR, and the Motor City Rockers is a testament to the shared commitment to bringing high-quality entertainment, and community engagement. As part of this unique partnership, WJR Radio will offer exclusive radio broadcasts of the Motor City Rockers' games.

As the official radio partner of the Motor City Rockers, WJR and WCSX will bring fans coverage of the team via radio shows, and interviews. This partnership aims to enhance the connection between the Motor City Rockers and their devoted fan base, both locally and globally.

