Wausau Woodchucks Sign Two West Coast Players for 2022
March 25, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks are excited to announce the signing of Brock Watkins and Hunter Dorraugh for the 2022 season.
Utility - Hunter Dorraugh | 6'1" | So. | - San Jose State University
Hunter, originally from Vacaville, California played high school ball for Vacaville High School. In his first two collegiate seasons, he played at Sacramento State. This season at SJSU Hunter has 19 RBIs, and 8 HRs, off of 19 hits.
IF - Brock Watkins | 6'0" | So. | Brigham Young University
Coming out of Pleasantville High School in Utah Brock was ranked as the top shortstop in Utah, the third-best player in the state, a two-time All-State First Team player, and the 2019 Desert News Mr. Baseball. This season at BYU Brock is hitting .317 with a .525 SLG, and an OBP of .405.
The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from March 25, 2022
- Wausau Woodchucks Sign Two West Coast Players for 2022 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Loggers Add Power Arms to 2022 Staff - La Crosse Loggers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wausau Woodchucks Stories
- Wausau Woodchucks Sign Two West Coast Players for 2022
- Wausau Woodchucks Bring in Two Players from Northern Georgia
- Wausau Woodchucks Sign Trio of Players from West Virginia
- Wausau Woodchucks Announce Kid of the Month Program
- Wausau Woodchucks Sign First Pitcher for 2022 Season