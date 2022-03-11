Wausau Woodchucks Bring in Two Players from Northern Georgia

March 11, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks are excited to announce the signing of Nik Levensteins and Tim Conway for the 2022 season.

IF - Nik Levensteins | 6'2" | Jr. | University of North Georgia

Nik grew up in Arvada Colorado playing baseball at Ralston Valley High. Since getting to West Virginia has become an NCBWA Preseason All-American in 2022, since the beginning of the 2022 season Nik is hitting .329, with 25 RBIs and 9 homeruns.

OF - Tim Conway | 6'2" | Jr. | University of North Georgia

Tim played baseball at Decatur High School in Decatur Georgia before going to UNG to play collegiate ball. In his first season at UNG Tim won Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week 3 different times, and then was a preseason all-conference player going into his sophomore season. This season at bat Tim has 11 walks, 7 doubles and 13 RBI's

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

