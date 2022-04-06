Wausau Woodchucks Announce Returnee in 3 Player Signings

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks resign Cade Denton for the 2022 season while also bringing in Calvin Shepherd and Jack Wenninger.

RHP - Cade Denton | 6'3" | So. | - Oral Roberts University

Cade played with the Woodchucks for the 2021 season where he pitched struck 23 batters out and earned a win. This season at ORU Cade has pitched 19.2 innings striking out 25 batters while having an ERA of 0.92

RHP - Calvin Shepherd | 6'2" | Fr. | University of Illinois

Calvin played high school ball at Lawrence North in Indianapolis, IN, where he was the 5th best pitcher in Indiana. Since joining the fighting Illini Calvin has pitched 7.1 innings in 4 games.

RHP - Jack Wenninger | 6'4" | So. | University of Illinois

Jack played at Murray State his freshman year, where he was selected to the All-OVC Freshman Team. Since going to UIUC Jack has pitched 19 innings, striking out 19 batters, and earned one win.

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

