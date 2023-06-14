Watertown Wolves Sign Chris Maratea

June 14, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have selected Chris Maratea from the Elmira Mammoth in todays supplemental draft. Chris is a big, skilled defenseman who played at New England College before his time in the Fed. Welcome to Watertown, Chris!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.