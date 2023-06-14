Watertown Wolves Sign Chris Maratea
June 14, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release
Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have selected Chris Maratea from the Elmira Mammoth in todays supplemental draft. Chris is a big, skilled defenseman who played at New England College before his time in the Fed. Welcome to Watertown, Chris!
Check out the Watertown Wolves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 14, 2023
- Dakota Bohn Joins Former College Teammates in Binghamton - Binghamton Black Bears
- Watertown Wolves Sign Chris Maratea - Watertown Wolves
- Wolves Make First Trade of the Season - Watertown Wolves
- Prowlers Add Tellstrom in Deal - Port Huron Prowlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.