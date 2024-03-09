Watertown Beats Motor City 3-1

March 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser, MI - The Playoff Clinching celebration in Motor City will have to wait as the Watertown Wolves beat the Rockers 3-1 on Saturday night.

The Rockers started the game with a lead in the first period at the 7:02 mark.

Rockers defensemen Josh Colten cycled the puck into the near side corner where it was dug out and controlled by TJ Delaney. Delaney fed the puck to the slot and on the stick of Jameson Milam who stepped into a clean shot to the top left corner, stick side for a 1-0 lead and his 11th of the season.

Unlike a night ago the lead wouldn't hold as Watertown was able to tie the score late in the first period while on a 5-on-3 power play.

Watertown forward Trevor Lord kept the puck in the zone on an attempted clear, and cycled it to Michael Mercurio. The 5-foot-8 forward crashed the net and fired a shot that was turned away by Trevor Babin. As Babin was out of position, Tate Leeson netted his team leading 31st of the season for a 1-1 tie with 1:22 remaining in the period.

The Wolves took its first lead of the weekend when Trevor Lord cycled the puck to Leeson at center ice that started a 2-on-1 in Watertown's favor early in the second period.

Leeson carried the puck with Vladislav Pavlov acting as his trailer. At the last moment, Leeson saucered the puck to Pavlov who buried the shot for a 2-1 lead with 15:12 to play in the middle frame and was good for his 10th of the season.

Motor City tried to tie the score late in the third period and pulled Babin to do so.

As the Rockers tried to move the puck from the point with 50-seconds remaining but a diving block by Leeson allowed the puck to come on the to stick of Mercurio who then fired it from the neutral zone for an empty net goal and a 3-1 lead with 38 seconds to play.

Motor City won the season series 4-2-1 in seven games, and has the overall series lead at 9-3-2.

Motor City will host the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Sunday at 2:05pm and Watertown will travel up the road to Port Huron on both visiting teams' get away day before heading home.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.