Waterloo Bucks Hire Jonathan Rawson as Radio Broadcaster

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have hired Jonathan Rawson as their Radio Broadcaster for the 2020 season. Rawson will be the play-by-play broadcaster for all Bucks' games this season and he will also assist in media relations. All broadcasts will be streamed online at www.waterloobucks.com and his calls during home games will be simulcast on the NWLTV webcasting platform.

Rawson is from Ankeny, Iowa and is currently in his second of three years at the University of Iowa. At Iowa, he is a broadcaster for BTN Plus, the streaming platform for the Big Ten Network. Rawson has been the lead voice of home Iowa baseball and women's basketball games for the last two seasons. He is also the Director of Daily Iowan TV, the student-run campus station.

In 2019, Rawson was the Radio Broadcaster for the Spearfish Sasquatch of the Expedition League, where he was awarded the league's first ever "Expedition League Broadcaster of the Year." Rawson said he is excited to stay in-state and show his skills to the Cedar Valley this summer.

"I try to have some fun on-air," said Rawson. "I love what I do, and I hope the fans hear that all summer. I'm excited to tell the Bucks' story this season."

The Bucks, who open the 2020 season on May 26, play their home games at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

