Waterloo Bucks Announce 2021 Promotional Schedule

May 17, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Ahead of single game tickets going on sale this week, the Waterloo Bucks announce their 2021 promotional schedule. The Bucks are back to a full 36 game season in 2021 with fan favorites returning along with new promotions for fans to enjoy.

2021 DAILY SPECIALS

Bingo Sunday | On Sundays fans can play baseball BINGO! Get your free card at guest services and play along. The first 5 BINGO's win prizes! Prizes from Roth Jewelers and more! (No BINGO on 7/4)

Dates: June 6, June 13, July 11, July 18, & August 1

BUCK NIGHT | Every Monday, fans can enjoy $1.00 12 oz. sodas and ice cream sandwiches plus $1.50 hot dogs and $2.00 16 oz. cans of regular beer!

Dates: June 7, June 21, June 28, (Sponsored by Alive and Running Iowa) July 5, July 12, & August 2

CLAWS & PAWS | Bring your dogs to our four Claws and Paws nights sponsored by Camp Run-A-Mutt. Owners can bring their dogs to the game for $1 per canine, proceeds will go to Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Dates: June 22, July 14 (6:35pm game), August 4, & August 11

$20 UNLIMITED DRINK EVENTS | On four Thursday nights this season, enjoy all you can drink for 2 hours (6:30-8:30pm) in the Budweiser Party Deck or Coors Light Lounge for just $20. This package includes your ticket to the game, entrance to the event area, and 2 hours of all you can drink! Purchase your ticket by calling the Bucks Ticket Line or in-person, in advance or on the day of the game.

Date & Location: June 3 - Budweiser Party Deck, July 8 - Coors Light Lounge, Aug 5 - Budweiser Party Deck, & Aug 12 - Coors Light Lounge

Beer Menus: Party Deck = Bud Light, Busch Light, & Angry Orchard; Lounge = Coors Light, Miller Light, & Mike's Hard Lemonade

2 FOR 1 FRIDAYS | Every Friday 16 oz. canned beer, 24 oz. fountain soda, & bottled water are two for the price of one!

Dates: June 4, June 18, July 2 (Sponsored by Upper Cervical Health Centers), July 9 (Sponsored by Pita Pit), August 6, & August 13

FIREWORKS SATURDAYS | The Bucks will have fireworks shows after every Saturday game, plus Sunday, July 4th.

Dates: June 5 (Sponsored by Chick-fil-A), June 12, July 3 (Sponsored by Next Generation Wireless), July 4 (Sponsored by Christie Door Company), July 10, July 17, July 31 (Sponsored by Chad's Pizza and Restaurant), and August 14 (Sponsored by Dupaco Community Credit Union)

2021 PROMOTIONAL EVENTS

POSTER GIVEAWAY | JUNE 3 | The first 500 fans will get a FREE 2021 Waterloo Bucks Poster! Thanks to Flashing Thunder and JLL Extended Stay.

MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY | JUNE 4 | The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a FREE 2021 Waterloo Bucks Magnet Schedule! Courtesy of Burger King, Jim Lind Services, & Hampton Inn of Waterloo.

MY WATERLOO DAYS KICKOFF | JUNE 7 | Show your My Waterloo Days Ticket to receive $1 off a ticket to the game

Father's NIGHT | JUNE 18 | Fathers, grandfathers, and father figures will compete in the "Dad Olympics" throughout the game. The whole family can stick around after the game to play catch on the field! Presented by Fleet Farm.

ALL YOU CAN EAT AND DRINK PARTY DECK | JULY 3 & 4 | Purchase an all you can eat and drink ticket for the Budweiser Party Deck on July 3rd and/or July 4th! Tickets are just $30 and unlimited food and drink service lasts 3 hours (6:00-9:00pm).

Military Heroes Ceremony | JULY 4 | The Bucks will be honoring the Military Heroes Class of 2021 on the field before the game. Stick around after the game for FIREWORKS thanks to Christie Door Company and bid on an Independence Day themed jersey during the game presented by BioLife Plasma Services, Conagra, & Fleet Farm. Proceeds from jersey sales will benefit the Honor Flight.

PINK OUT | JULY 17 | Our Bucks will be wearing and auctioning off Pink jerseys in support those who have been affected by breast cancer. Stick around after the game for a firework show! Proceeds from jersey sales will benefit the Beyond Pink Team. The jerseys are sponsored by Great Clips, SCHEELS, & The Brass Tap.

HIT FOR THE CYCLE POKER BIKE RIDE | JULY 18 | Check waterloobucks.com on the 12th pre-game Poker Bike Ride sponsored by SCHEELS

Team Photo Giveaway | AUGUST 2 | The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a FREE 2021 Waterloo Bucks Team Photo! Courtesy of Great Clips, Burger King.

Baseball card set Giveaway | AUGUST 6 | The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a FREE 2021 Waterloo Bucks Baseball Card Set! Courtesy of Bill's Pizza and Smokehouse, Fox Ridge Golf Club, and Hampton Inn of Waterloo.

Fan appreciation + Reader Recognition Night | AUGUST 14 | Prizes to be given away all game long for Fan Appreciation Night. Kids who hit a HOME RUN and finished the 2021 Summer Reading Program are invited to Reader Recognition Day at the game on August 14th.

Single-game tickets for all 2021 Bucks games will go on sale Thursday, May 20th. Fans can still purchase season tickets which secures your seats for all Bucks games.

The 2020 Minnesota-Iowa Region Champion Bucks open their 2021 season on May 31 before returning to Waterloo for their Home Opener on June 3 at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 17, 2021

Waterloo Bucks Announce 2021 Promotional Schedule - Waterloo Bucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.