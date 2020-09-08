Watch Toy Story 4 on the Grass at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium

September 8, 2020 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release





Come out on Saturday, October 3rd and watch Toy Story 4 at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Gates open at 4:30pm and the movie will start at 5:30pm.

Tickets start at $5, with tickets available at $10 with a popcorn and soda can/water bottle included in purchase. No food or drink is permitted to be brought into the ballpark. Lawn Chairs are not permitted in the ballpark. Guests are welcome to bring beach towels or blankets to sit on the field or sit socially distanced in the stadium seating.

This Movie Night will be limited to 250 guests. To verify entry into the ballpark, please bring your print at home ticket emailed to you as a link after purchase. The IronBirds will have an RSVP List of all movie ticket purchasers at the front gates.

If you have any questions regarding your order, please contact our ticket office at 410-297-9292.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from September 8, 2020

Watch Toy Story 4 on the Grass at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium - Aberdeen IronBirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.