Watch the Walleye Play Fort Wayne

May 2, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Due to constraints from the ECHL and the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, the streaming video webcast of the Walleye road playoff games from Fort Wayne will not be offered via the PromoCode on ECHL.TV tonight or Friday. In turn, streaming of Toledo's broadcast will be made available for Walleye fans at www.BCSNnation.com/watch subject to blackout restrictions.

"Free" streaming video webcast is offered to Walleye fans courtesy of Huntington Bank, ProMedica, Wendy's, Bud Light and Buckeye Broadband.

Website access: BCSNnation.com/watch

Tablet/Mobile access: BCSN Nation App (Free download for iOS devices in the Apple Store and Android devices in the Google Play store.

The game will continue to be made available on the ECHL.TV platform for ECHL.TV subscription customers.

FLEETWOOD'S WATCH PARTY:

Fleetwood's is your official home for Walleye Playoff Watch Parties. Watch the game on the 12 foot screen. Take advantage of the "Kick the Keg" drafts and drink specials during the game.

GAME FIVE- SATURDAY, MAY 5

Walleye return home to the Huntington Center on Saturday, May 5, for Game 5 of the Division Final Series. For tickets go to www.toledowalleye.com/playoffs or call 419-725-9255.

