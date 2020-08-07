Watch the Movie Sonic the Hedgehog on Field Next Friday Presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change

August 7, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to host Shorebirds Movie Night featuring the film of Sonic the Hedgehog next Friday, August 14 presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change. Fans will be allowed to watch the movie on the field with the film aired on our high-definition videoboard at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium for $10 per person with gates opening at 6:00 PM and the movie beginning at approximately 7:30 PM.

Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance for $10 per person and include admission and a popcorn & canned Pepsi or bottle of Aquafina courtesy of Valvoline Instant Oil Change. Once you have your tickets purchased, please arrive to the stadium with your entire party and the Shorebirds will usher you to a socially distanced square on the field to enjoy the movie which is pictured below!

In accordance with health guidelines and social distancing rules, all attendees will be required to wear a mask until they have reach their designated seating area. Concessions and bathrooms will be open during the event and all fans will be required to wear a mask when leaving their socially distanced square on the field. Outside food and beverage will not be permitted inside Arthur W. Perdue Stadium for this event.

Lawn chairs are not permitted on the field at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium as we recommend bringing a blanket, pillows, and/or towel to sit on for the show. Handicap seating will also be available to anyone who wishes to attend, but is unable to sit on the field. On-field square areas are limited and a limited number of tickets are available due to social distancing restrictions.

Seating for the event on the field will be assigned at check-in and you must arrive to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium with your entire party. To purchase tickets, please visit our online ticketing website and all tickets must be purchased prior to your arrival. Please attempt to arrive by 7 PM at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium for check-in due to COVID-19 health protocols in order to ensure you are seated prior to the movie beginning.

For any questions or for more information in regard to the Shorebirds Movie Night presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change, please visit our FAQ tab located on the Shorebirds main website at theshorebirds.com.

As we all continue to practice proper safety, health, and social distancing guidelines, we ask that you follow all guidelines posted as your health & safety is our first priority. We thank you for your support of the Delmarva Shorebirds and we can't wait to welcome you back to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium for Shorebirds Movie Night presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change next Friday, August 14.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.