Watch the Cubs and White Sox at Four Winds Field September 25

SOUTH BEND, IN - Watch as two division leaders battle for a regular season title and a top seed in the 2020 post-season on Friday, September 25 at Four Winds Field. The South Bend Cubs will host their final Watch Party as the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox in the Crosstown Series. Gates open at 7:00pm ET with first pitch scheduled for 8:10pm ET.

The game will be shown on the Four Winds Field video board, in conjunction with Marquee Sports Network. Concession stands will be open serving ballpark favorites along with beer and cocktail stands open throughout the stadium. The popular Miller Lite Tiki Hut will also be open, and the Cubs Den Team Store will have a special sale.

General admission tickets are only $7.50 courtesy of Four Winds Casinos. Fans can sit in the seating bowl or on the outfield grass. Those seated on the field can bring blankets to sit on, but umbrellas and lawn chairs are prohibited. Only 1,500 tickets will be available and can be purchased.

A limited number of VIP packages are also available. The Outdoor Suite package includes six tickets with seating in an outdoor suite, a food voucher for each guest to receive a hot dog or burger, bag of chips, and soda, and two vouchers good for a tub of popcorn. Food vouchers must be redeemed at the concession stands. Table service will not be provided. Only six suites will be available and they can be purchased. For additional suite information, email [emailÂ protected].

This event will follow the State of Indiana's Phase 4.5 guidelines policies set by the CDC. Fans will be asked to keep at least six feet away from guests they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the concourse.

As part of Governor Holcomb's executive order, fans are required to wear a face mask in public spaces (indoor and outdoor) when 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. When individuals are standing in line for concessions, drinks, bathrooms, or where people will need to congregate, a mask must be worn. Exceptions to this rule are those with a medical condition that prevents them from safely wearing a mask and any child 2 and younger. Once individuals are back within their families or in their seats, they can remove the mask.

