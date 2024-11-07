Watch the CPL Final on CBC Sports and OneSoccer this Saturday!
November 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
It all comes down to this
Will Forge Football Club break Cavalry FC's heart again in the CPL Final, or will it be the Cavs lifting the North Star Cup on home turf?
Watch live on CBC Sports and OneSoccer on Saturday! Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. MT/3 p.m. ET
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from November 7, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forge FC Stories
- Three Forge FC Players Nominated for the 2024 CPL Player of the Year
- Forge FC Advance to the 2024 Canadian Premier League Final
- Bobby Smyrniotis Nominated for 2024 CPL Coach of the Year
- Four Forge FC Players Shortlisted for Players' Player of the Year
- Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson Nominated for CPL Defender of the Year