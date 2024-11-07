Watch the CPL Final on CBC Sports and OneSoccer this Saturday!

November 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







It all comes down to this

Will Forge Football Club break Cavalry FC's heart again in the CPL Final, or will it be the Cavs lifting the North Star Cup on home turf?

Watch live on CBC Sports and OneSoccer on Saturday! Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. MT/3 p.m. ET

