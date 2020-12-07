Watch the ACC Football Championship at Four Winds Field December 19

SOUTH BEND, IN - The University of Notre Dame will make history on Saturday, December 19 by playing in their first conference championship game. You can watch the Fighting Irish battle the Clemson Tigers on the video board at Four Winds Field as the South Bend Cubs host another VIP Football Watch Party inside the Pepsi Stadium Club. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. and kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET.

Limited to just 50 people, this private event includes our all-you-can-eat Southern Style BBQ Buffet (smoked beef brisket, pulled pork, mac and cheese, Bush's baked beans, northern style cornbread, coleslaw, and chocolate chip cookies) served by our staff. Your ticket also includes a South Bend Cubs hat and two drink vouchers good for soda or beer (for those 21 and older). Additional beer, wine, and cocktails will be available for purchase. Food will be served from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets only are $30 and available for purchase at SouthBendCubs.com. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be available day of the game. In addition to the game on the video board, the Pepsi Stadium Club features 12 flat screen TVs and a climate-controlled environment.

This event will follow the State of Indiana's guidelines and policies set by the CDC. Fans will be asked to keep at least six feet away from guests they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the stadium club.

As part of Governor Holcomb's executive order, fans are required to wear a face mask in public spaces (indoor and outdoor) when 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. When individuals are standing in line for concessions, drinks, bathrooms, or where people will need to congregate, a mask must be worn. Exceptions to this rule are those with a medical condition that prevents them from safely wearing a mask and any child 2 and younger. Once individuals are back within their families or in their seats, they can remove the mask.

