Watch the 2024 CPL Final on OneSoccer and CBC!

November 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







Don't miss Cavalry FC and Forge FC facing off in the CPL Final for the third time in six seasons! Who will lift the North Star Cup?

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET/1 p.m. MT on CBC Sports and OneSoccer!

