WATCH: Massimo Ferrin Scores Incredible Volley for Halifax Wanderers FC

September 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







Still thinking about this goal Massimo Ferrin scored for Halifax Wanderers FC last night

OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 19, 2024

Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Pacific FC September 22 - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.