Sports stats



FC Dallas

WATCH Maarten Paes FULL EXTENSION Save to Deny Gabriel Pec

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas YouTube Video


Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS

The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/

Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls

Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS

Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #fcdallas #maartenpaes

Check out the FC Dallas Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent FC Dallas Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central