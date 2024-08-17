WATCH: Hugo Lloris BEAUTIFUL PASS to Denis Bouanga 11 Goals in 8 Leagues Cup Matches!
August 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #leaguescup #lloris #bouanga #lafc
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 17, 2024
- LAFC's MLS Regular Season Road Match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Rescheduled for October 13 - Los Angeles FC
- Whitecaps FC Match against LAFC at BC Place Rescheduled for October 13 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Columbus Crew Win 4-3 on Penalties - New York City FC
- Sounders FC Faces LAFC in Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals on Saturday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- Real Salt Lake Attacker Andrés Gómez Transferred to French Ligue 1 Side Stade Rennais - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC's MLS Regular Season Road Match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Rescheduled for October 13
- LAFC Travels to Face Seattle in 2024 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals, Saturday, August 17, at Lumen Field
- LAFC Acquires $50,000 in Allocation Money from Columbus Crew in Exchange for Abraham Romero
- LAFC Advances to Leagues Cup Quarterfinals with 4-1 Win Over San Jose; Olivier Giroud Makes LAFC Debut
- LAFC Takes on San Jose in 2024 Leagues Cup, Tuesday, August 13, at BMO Stadium