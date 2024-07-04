WATCH Djordje Mihailovic PENALTY Game-Winner for @ColoradoRapids
July 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #coloradorapids
Check out the Colorado Rapids Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 4, 2024
- Timbers Drop 3-2 Road Result against FC Dallas - Portland Timbers
- FC Dallas Secures 3-2 Comeback Win Versus the Portland Timbers - FC Dallas
- LA Galaxy Play Host to LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium Tonight, Thursday, July 4 - LA Galaxy
- D.C. United Sign Forward Dominique Badji as a Free Agent - D.C. United
- Timbers Sign Adolfo Enriquez, Sawyer Jura to Short-Term Agreements from T2 - Portland Timbers
- Five Points: Happy Homestead - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Adapt and Overcome as Pavel Bucha and Miles Robinson Lead the Way to Victory over D.C. United - FC Cincinnati
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Cf - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Sign Austrian Defender David Schnegg from SK Sturm Graz - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-2 on the Road to Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Comes from Behind to Defeat Philadelphia Union 4-3 at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Rapids Set to Host 28th Annual 4th of July Match against I-70 Rival Sporting Kansas City
- Colorado Rapids Academy's Zackory Campagnolo and Miguel Alvarado Selected to 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster
- Colorado Rapids Captain Keegan Rosenberry Selected to Roster for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target
- Colorado Rapids and FC Nantes Agree to End Lamine Diack's Loan Spell
- Rapids Snap Three-Game Win Streak, Fall on the Road to LAFC, 3-0