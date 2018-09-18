Washingtons Drops Game 5, Joliet Wins Championship

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The 2018 Frontier League Championship Series came down to a winner-take-all game five Tuesday night at Wild Things Park. When the final out was recorded, celebration ensued for the Joliet Slammers, as they captured their second Frontier League title, winning 4-2.

The Wild Things scored first, in the first, as center fielder James Harris singled to lead the game off before left fielder Roman Collins walked. Two batters later, during Hector Roa's at bat, a wild pitch plated Harris to give Washington a 1-0 lead after one.

The Slammers scored the next two runs in the second inning, the first coming home on a triple by designated hitter Trenton Hill and the second on an infield single by shortstop Chaz Meadows. Joliet added two on on three hits and two errors in the third to make it 4-1.

Washington got a run back in the fourth on an RBI single by third baseman Dom Iero. That was all the scoring Washington could muster, as the eventual Frontier League Championship Series MVP Cody Clark came in and set down all 16 batters he faced in the deciding game of the series. He struck out eight.

The losing pitcher was Thomas Dorminy. He allowed four runs (three earned) over seven innings. He struck out nine.

The Slammers, with the win, have won their first championship since 2011, and the Wild Things remain without one.

Stay tuned for updates regarding the 2019 season for the Wild Things. The 2018 season involved the first East Division crown since 2007 and the first FLCS appearance since 2007.

