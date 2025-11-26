Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC - Game Highlights 11/22/2025 Nationwidefull
Published on November 25, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit YouTube Video
Gotham FC are declared the 2025 NWSL Champions after a 80' goal from Rose Lavelle goes unanswered.
