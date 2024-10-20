Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars - Game Highlights
October 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit YouTube Video
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Washington Spirit Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 20, 2024
- Angel City Football Club Draws Utah Royals FC in Final Home Match of the 2024 NWSL Regular Season - Angel City FC
- Utah Royals Draw Final Road Game at Angel City FC 1-1 - Utah Royals FC
- Chicago Red Stars Fall to Washington Spirit, 2-0 - Chicago Red Stars
- Orlando Pride Falls on the Road to Host NJ/NY Gotham FC - Orlando Pride
- Preview: Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars - Chicago Red Stars
- Watch Orlando Pride at Gotham FC on ESPN - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Take on Gotham FC on the Road - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit Welcomes Icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson as Newest Member of Investor Group
- Washington Spirit Star Trinity Rodman Nominated for 2024 Ballon d'Or Féminin
- Washington Spirit Star Trinity Rodman Powers United States to Olympic Semifinal
- Washington Spirit Signs Three to National Team Replacement Contracts
- Washington Spirit's Casey Krueger and Croix Bethune Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month