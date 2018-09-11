Washington Scores Three in 7th to Take FLCS Game One

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The two best teams by record in the Frontier League during the regular season are matched up in the Frontier League Championship Series, and as the games were during the regular season, game one was well pitched and tight. Washington came out on top, scoring three runs in the home seventh to best Joliet 3-2 in game one to take a 1-0 series lead in its third FLCS appearance in franchise history.

Justin Garcia homered to bring home the first two runs in the series in the third inning against the Frontier League's Pitcher of the Year. Joliet's starter Daren Osby bended, but didn't break until the 7th inning, when former Slammer turned Wild Things third baseman Dom Iero homered to lead off the frame.

Fast forward to a situation of the bases loaded and two outs with the score 2-1 later in the inning for two-time All Star catcher Kyle Pollock with Keegan Long on the mound for the Slammers, and you'll find the difference in the game. Pollock's two-run single up the middle plated the difference-making runs for the Wild Things in game one, as they took a 3-2 lead they wouldn't give up.

Dorminy ended up getting the win, tossing seven innings, and only allowing the two runs on Garcia's third-inning blast. He allowed 10 hits and fanned seven in the effort, before Jesus Balaguer struck out the side in the eighth and Zach Strecker pitched a scoreless ninth for his second postseason save, clinching the win for Washington.

Game two will feature a pitching matchup that was seen four times in the regular season, as Washington sends right hander Chase Cunningham to the hill to oppose Joliet's Scot Hoffman. Each team won two of those regular-season tilts. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Wild Things Park, tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 12.

