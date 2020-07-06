Washington Nationals Taxi Squad To Practice At New Fredericksburg Nationals Ballpark

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals ("Nationals") have begun practicing and training for their 60-man roster for the start of 2020 Major League Season. The players will be training at Nationals Park leading up to an opening day game scheduled for July 23 or 24.

The Nationals announced today that their alternate site for players will be hosted at the Fredericksburg Nationals ("FredNats") new ballpark in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The FredNats began construction of their ballpark last summer, and the new ballpark will provide first-class clubhouse and training facilities for the Nationals' player pool, who are the additional Nationals players beyond the players assigned to Nationals Park.

The Nationals expressed their appreciation to the FredNats and their ownership group, the Silber family. Mark Scialabba, the Nationals' Assistant General Manager, Player Development, stated: "The FredNats have built a wonderful new ballpark which will host our affiliate in the future. It will serve as an outstanding facility to help our players continue their development and prepare them to potentially join our Major League Club."

Art Silber, Chairman of the FredNats, stated "While we are disappointed that no minor league games will be played in our ballpark this season, we are very excited to host the Nationals' additional players to break in our facility. There is tremendous pride and excitement in Fredericksburg about the opening of our new ballpark, our relationship with the World Champion Nationals, and now serving as a venue for the Nationals to train in Fredericksburg."

The Nationals will start practices and training in Fredericksburg tomorrow. At present, all practices and baseball related activities by the Nationals in Fredericksburg are closed to the public and media consistent with MLB guidance to ensure the health and safety of the players.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the high A affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Carolina league. The FredNats brand new, state of the art stadium facility is located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook (@FXBGNats), on Twitter (@FXBGNats), and on Instagram (@fxbgnats).

